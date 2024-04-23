Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 99,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.