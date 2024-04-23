SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,246 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

