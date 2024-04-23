Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $591,000 Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,010 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $168.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.43. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $661,414.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,743,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $2,214,032 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

