MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

