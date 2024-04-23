OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,269 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after buying an additional 1,587,869 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,117,000 after buying an additional 289,503 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,436,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,116,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,081,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 158,737 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

