OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,864 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 181,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $2,239,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $148.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.22 billion, a PE ratio of 285.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.