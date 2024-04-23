OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,086 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.48 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 42.51% and a return on equity of 28.62%.

(Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.