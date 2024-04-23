Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,694,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of NVR by 10.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,918,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,806.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,717.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,942.69.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

