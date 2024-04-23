The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 739,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 308,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 149,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,044,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,151,761.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,613,871 shares of company stock worth $187,375,989.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

