Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $10.43 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,893 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,631,000 after purchasing an additional 508,102 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 790,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 413,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $8,160,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,053.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 402,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 367,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,371,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,401,000 after purchasing an additional 278,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.