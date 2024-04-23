Yangarra Resources Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Yangarra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yangarra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of C$33.65 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

TSE YGR opened at C$1.16 on Tuesday. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.06 and a 1 year high of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$110.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.31.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.