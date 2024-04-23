abrdn plc Has $39.40 Million Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

abrdn plc lifted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.59% of MSA Safety worth $39,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,991 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Price Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $187.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 1.01. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.57 and a 52-week high of $196.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.36.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

