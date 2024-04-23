J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BLV opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

