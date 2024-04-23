J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

