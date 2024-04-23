Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,635 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Wynn Resorts worth $19,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.43.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

