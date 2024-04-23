Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

