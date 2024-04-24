12,008 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 408.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

EUFN stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

