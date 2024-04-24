Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

BATS NUEM opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

