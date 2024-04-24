V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of V2X worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in V2X by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,329,000 after buying an additional 402,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 175,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the third quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in V2X by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

V2X Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE VVX opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 0.78. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. V2X’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

