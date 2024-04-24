Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,787 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 369.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2,387.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 146,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 140,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 66,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the period.

Shares of EWW opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

