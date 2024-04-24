Pulmonx (LUNG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Pulmonx to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Pulmonx has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pulmonx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $289.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.60. Pulmonx has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $14.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77.

LUNG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $39,420.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 145,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 4,351 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $39,420.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 145,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,848 shares of company stock worth $460,144 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

