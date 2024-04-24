Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,704 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLOU. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth about $128,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

