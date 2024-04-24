Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 231,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHY stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $770.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

