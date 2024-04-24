Raymond James & Associates Sells 376 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tenable were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tenable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 7.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 795,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $51,977.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,419.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,382 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,615. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

