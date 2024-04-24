449 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 449 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after buying an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,974,000 after buying an additional 149,838 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in United Rentals by 12.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,061,000 after buying an additional 72,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $589.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $661.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $679.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.13 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.