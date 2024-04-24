Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.20 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.21.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Read Our Latest Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.