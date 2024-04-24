Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

