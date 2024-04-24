771 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 771 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $136.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

