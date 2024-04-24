Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCV. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 461,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 47,518 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCV opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

