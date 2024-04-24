Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys Shares of 1,018 iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,449 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 45,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

