Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LNT opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

