Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,661,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,393,000 after acquiring an additional 135,048 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,448,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,931,000 after acquiring an additional 59,211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,309,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120,853 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,324,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,642,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.21. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

