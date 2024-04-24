American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Cut to $86.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $94.73.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.