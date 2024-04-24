Liberty Global (LBTYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,167.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

