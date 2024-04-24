Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $144.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.48.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

