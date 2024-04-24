Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Argus

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Argus from $139.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

PLD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

PLD opened at $104.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.16. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $4,453,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

