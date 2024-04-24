Barrick Gold (GOLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Barrick Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.