SS&C Technologies (SSNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

