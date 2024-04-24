Eldorado Gold (EGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of EGO stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
