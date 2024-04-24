Eldorado Gold (EGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EGO stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EGO. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

