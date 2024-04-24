Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,437 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,217,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,657,000 after acquiring an additional 124,106 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 770.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,722,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,036,000 after buying an additional 6,835,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,008,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 193,323 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 928,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

NYSE:SAN opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1027 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

