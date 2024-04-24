Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 199 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 484.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.