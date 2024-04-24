Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 63 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,684,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,171,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,277,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $266.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.31 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

