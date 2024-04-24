Bank of America Lowers Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $62.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $63.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.55 on Monday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,768 shares of company stock worth $5,511,037. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

