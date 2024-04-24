Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.55 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,768 shares of company stock worth $5,511,037 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

