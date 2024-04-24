Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $878.55

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 878.55 ($10.85) and traded as low as GBX 800 ($9.88). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 825 ($10.19), with a volume of 11,511 shares trading hands.

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 823.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 878.55. The company has a market capitalization of £158.89 million, a PE ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,000.00%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

