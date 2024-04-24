Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $123.92

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.92 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 115.86 ($1.43). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.43), with a volume of 1,145,645 shares traded.

Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The stock has a market cap of £262.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,054.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.92.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,909.09%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

In related news, insider Bob Cowdell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £12,100 ($14,945.65). In related news, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £10,260 ($12,672.92). Also, insider Bob Cowdell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £12,100 ($14,945.65). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,000 shares of company stock worth $4,536,000. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

