Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.57

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.57 and traded as high as C$7.63. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$7.60, with a volume of 113,610 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FSZ. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.79.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52. The stock has a market cap of C$10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.57.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$210.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.10 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 0.9695122 EPS for the current year.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiera Capital news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total transaction of C$485,432.64. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

