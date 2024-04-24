Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) CEO William Fehrman Buys 25,000 Shares

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Centuri stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $25.17.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

