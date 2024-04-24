De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds Sells 47,854 Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $717,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,036,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 18th, De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of enGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $68,670.75.
enGene Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $43.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth $6,264,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth about $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $10,441,000. Finally, Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,097,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
