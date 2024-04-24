De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds Sells 47,854 Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $717,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,036,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get enGene alerts:

On Thursday, April 18th, De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of enGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $68,670.75.

enGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENGN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on enGene in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on enGene in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on enGene

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth $6,264,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth about $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $10,441,000. Finally, Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,097,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.