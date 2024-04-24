Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $949.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $761.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $954.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

